CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Shares Down 8.5%

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.49 and last traded at $9.71, approximately 7,124,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 4,839,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

CIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from $23.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.54.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $155.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.70 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.59%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

In other CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW news, COO Choudhary Yarlagadda bought 40,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $408,182.00. Also, insider Phillip John Kardis II bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $29,940.00. Insiders have purchased 183,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,322 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 108,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

