China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL) Short Interest Update

China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the May 14th total of 96,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 965,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

China Ceramics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 760,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,113. China Ceramics has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Ceramics stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL) by 345.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,977 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,236 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.21% of China Ceramics worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Ceramics Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. It provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

