China Customer Relations Centers Inc (NASDAQ:CCRC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Customer Relations Centers Inc (NASDAQ:CCRC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the May 14th total of 14,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Customer Relations Centers stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of China Customer Relations Centers Inc (NASDAQ:CCRC) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.12% of China Customer Relations Centers worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded China Customer Relations Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRC traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.14. 14,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,704. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average of $7.40. China Customer Relations Centers has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

China Customer Relations Centers Company Profile

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc provides business process outsourcing services for telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research.

