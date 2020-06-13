Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.46% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $83,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 300.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 52 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 440.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total transaction of $547,570.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,713,845.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.52, for a total transaction of $2,260,126.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,470,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,823 shares of company stock valued at $22,198,758. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $602.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $780.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $841.00 to $946.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $720.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $878.77.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded down $8.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $991.83. The company had a trading volume of 508,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $966.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $837.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.07, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.22. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,087.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.