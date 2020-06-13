Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) shares were down 8.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $4.14, approximately 618,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 434,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDXC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chromadex in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chromadex in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.67.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $254.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Chromadex by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Chromadex by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chromadex by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chromadex by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Chromadex by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.26% of the company’s stock.
Chromadex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXC)
ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.
