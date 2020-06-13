Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) shares were down 8.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $4.14, approximately 618,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 434,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDXC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chromadex in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chromadex in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $254.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Chromadex had a negative net margin of 58.73% and a negative return on equity of 132.48%. The business had revenue of $14.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 million. Analysts predict that Chromadex Corp will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Chromadex by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Chromadex by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chromadex by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chromadex by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Chromadex by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

Chromadex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

