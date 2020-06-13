CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares (CHSCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:CHSCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHSCP opened at $29.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.58. CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $29.80.

CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

