CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares (CHSCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:CHSCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ CHSCP opened at $29.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.58. CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $29.80.
CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares Company Profile
