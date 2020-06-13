CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 3 (CHSCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 3 (NASDAQ:CHSCM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHSCM opened at $25.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.63. CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 3 has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $28.19.

About CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 3

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

