CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 3 (CHSCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 3 (NASDAQ:CHSCM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ CHSCM opened at $25.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.63. CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 3 has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $28.19.
About CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 3
