CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 (CHSCL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on June 30th

CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 (NASDAQ:CHSCL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Shares of CHSCL opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.91. CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $29.49.

Get CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 alerts:

CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.