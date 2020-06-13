Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,702 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,543 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.9% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.7% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 7.3% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 17,958 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $468,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 7.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,092,613 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $278,961,000 after purchasing an additional 504,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $2,417,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CSCO shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.87.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,727,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,077,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day moving average is $44.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

