Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Cut by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.4% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $2,297,257,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,718,681,000 after buying an additional 26,179,953 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,069,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,232,000 after buying an additional 7,663,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,703,234,000 after buying an additional 5,966,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $857,003,000 after buying an additional 5,176,828 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.07. The company had a trading volume of 25,727,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,077,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.87.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

