Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $48.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.87.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,727,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,077,232. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.19. The company has a market capitalization of $184.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

