Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Holdings Increased by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Citigroup by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 33,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Citigroup by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 867,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,290,000 after purchasing an additional 63,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.25. 38,912,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,940,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $100.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.80. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.56.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

