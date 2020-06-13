Citigroup Lowers Biffa (LON:BIFF) to Sell

Citigroup downgraded shares of Biffa (LON:BIFF) to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BIFF. Peel Hunt cut shares of Biffa to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.05) to GBX 260 ($3.31) in a report on Friday, June 5th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Biffa from GBX 225 ($2.86) to GBX 230 ($2.93) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Biffa from GBX 260 ($3.31) to GBX 275 ($3.50) and gave the stock an add rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 248.33 ($3.16).

Biffa stock opened at GBX 205 ($2.61) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.00 million and a PE ratio of 11.45. Biffa has a 12-month low of GBX 165.40 ($2.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 314 ($4.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 223.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 247.74.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. The company is involved in the collection, treatment, processing, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities, such as paper, glass, metals, and plastic.

