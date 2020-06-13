Citigroup Raises Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Price Target to $12.00

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

QRTEA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.83. 3,272,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.31. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 18,887,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419,245 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 12,869,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,031 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,461,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,451,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,386,000 after acquiring an additional 167,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,619,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

