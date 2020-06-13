Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

Citizens has raised its dividend payment by an average of 747.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Citizens alerts:

Shares of Citizens stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.00. 22,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,353. The company has a market cap of $145.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.05. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.22.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $9.77 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Citizens from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.