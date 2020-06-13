Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.25.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.74. 1,775,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,908. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.33. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $155.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In related news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $283,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,890,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total value of $809,649.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,336,731.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,662 shares of company stock worth $7,077,310. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,105,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 982.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 451 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

