Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLNE. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.75.

NASDAQ:CLNE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.18. 889,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,539. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.52. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.01 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 6.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 182.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

