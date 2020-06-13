CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of CML Microsystems (LON:CML) in a research note published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

CML opened at GBX 270 ($3.44) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 280.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 309.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $46.38 million and a PE ratio of 30.34. CML Microsystems has a 52 week low of GBX 160 ($2.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 372 ($4.73).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. CML Microsystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.89%.

CML Microsystems Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications and data storage industries in Europe, the Far East, the Americas, and internationally. It primarily offers integrated circuits. The company provides its products for industrial flash memory cards, solid state drives, and embedded storage products; and professional and industrial voice and/or data communications products.

