CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) Stock Holdings Cut by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 139,571 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.12% of CNX Midstream Partners worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. 30.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CNX Midstream Partners news, Director Angela A. Minas sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,656 shares in the company, valued at $166,751.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CNXM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CNX Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered CNX Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered CNX Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CNX Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Shares of NYSE:CNXM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69. CNX Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.70 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 58.78% and a return on equity of 44.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNX Midstream Partners LP will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.0829 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. CNX Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

CNX Midstream Partners Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

