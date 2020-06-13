Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the May 14th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 495,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Marc Montagner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $231,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $76,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,621.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,920 shares of company stock valued at $611,618 in the last ninety days. 10.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 447.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCOI. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Cogent Communications from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cogent Communications from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.89.

CCOI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.57. 364,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,057. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.17. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $92.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.21.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.78 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 357.89%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

