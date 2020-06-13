Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Holdings Raised by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 113.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 178,898 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,898 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.80. 2,432,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,290,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.11. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $172,878.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,222.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,794 shares of company stock worth $310,655. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

