Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the May 14th total of 27,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAN traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,357. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Colony Bankcorp has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 8.64%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th.

In related news, insider Kimberly C. Dockery acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO T Heath Fountain acquired 2,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $31,471.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 23,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,747.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,042 shares of company stock worth $129,151. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 88.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,095 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 60.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 35.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

