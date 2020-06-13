Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CMA. Wedbush raised Comerica from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point started coverage on Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley upgraded Comerica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Comerica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Comerica from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.61.

Shares of Comerica stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.14. 1,842,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Comerica has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $74.11. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.73.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($1.41). Comerica had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comerica will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,378,000 after purchasing an additional 306,517 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 262,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 100,356 shares in the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,897,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

