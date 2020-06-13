Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €2.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.50 ($2.81) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €3.40 ($3.82) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Nord/LB set a €3.50 ($3.93) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.10 ($3.48) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.90 ($4.38) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €4.34 ($4.88).

ETR:CBK opened at €4.16 ($4.67) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion and a PE ratio of 22.98. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €2.80 ($3.15) and a 1-year high of €6.83 ($7.68). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of €4.53.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

