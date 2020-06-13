Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Shares Down 8.5%

Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) dropped 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $12.83, approximately 1,106,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,149,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

CGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Compugen in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Compugen in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Compugen in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Compugen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Compugen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $877.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 2.84.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compugen by 700.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Compugen during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Compugen by 688.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compugen during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Compugen during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

