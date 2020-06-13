Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) CFO Sells $22,116.95 in Stock

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) CFO Emma Reeve sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $22,116.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,116.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Emma Reeve also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Emma Reeve sold 16,062 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $795,550.86.

On Friday, May 8th, Emma Reeve sold 12,741 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $631,061.73.

On Friday, April 17th, Emma Reeve sold 760 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $26,820.40.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Emma Reeve sold 1,225 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $43,120.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Emma Reeve sold 700 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $24,514.00.

NASDAQ CNST opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.75, a current ratio of 18.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.48. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $59.49.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

CNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. X Square Capital LLC grew its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 46,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,250,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,410,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,851,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

