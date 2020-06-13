Contourglobal’s (GLO) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Contourglobal (LON:GLO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Contourglobal from GBX 310 ($3.95) to GBX 205 ($2.61) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 169.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 179.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 765.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. Contourglobal has a 52-week low of GBX 120 ($1.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 226.50 ($2.88). The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.35.
Contourglobal Company Profile
ContourGlobal plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses in Europe, Latin America, Africa, and the Caribbean islands. The company operates in Thermal Energy and Renewable Energy segments. It generates electricity from coal, lignite, natural gas, fuel oil, diesel, wind, solar, and hydro power plants with total installed capacity of 1,424 MW in Latin America and 228 MW in Africa.
