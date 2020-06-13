Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) dropped 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.70, approximately 1,505,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,070,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

CRBP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura Securities initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 207.87% and a negative return on equity of 282.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million. On average, analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Barbara White bought 15,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $59,614.92. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

