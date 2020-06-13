Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Stewart Asset Management LLC

Stewart Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,219 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 4.1% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simmons Bank raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,061 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.8% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 934 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.8% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 17,865 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.43.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 22,943 shares of company stock valued at $7,098,996. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $298.70. 3,965,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,241. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $257.55 and a 12-month high of $325.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

