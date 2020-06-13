Covestro (ETR:1COV) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on 1COV. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($38.20) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($34.83) price target on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC set a €29.00 ($32.58) price target on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covestro currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €36.35 ($40.85).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €31.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €35.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion and a PE ratio of 15.29. Covestro has a 1-year low of €23.54 ($26.45) and a 1-year high of €48.18 ($54.13).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

