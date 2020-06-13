Cowen Raises Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target to $22.00

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.18.

ELY stock traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $15.81. 1,859,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,494. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $22.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $442.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,816,000 after purchasing an additional 80,709 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,743,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,564,000 after purchasing an additional 30,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

