Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) Short Interest Up 6.8% in May

Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the May 14th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days. Currently, 20.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 25th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Craft Brew Alliance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Craft Brew Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

Shares of NASDAQ BREW traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 563,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,475. The company has a market cap of $301.98 million, a P/E ratio of -59.19 and a beta of 0.74. Craft Brew Alliance has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $17.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $43.90 million for the quarter. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Craft Brew Alliance by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 100,469 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Craft Brew Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Craft Brew Alliance by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Craft Brew Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,722,000. 58.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

