Credit Agricole S A Acquires 16,300 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 268.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,382 shares of the LED producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Cree were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cree during the 4th quarter worth about $110,518,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Cree by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 88,056 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Cree by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,711,368 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $78,980,000 after buying an additional 1,174,563 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cree by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,625 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $58,177,000 after buying an additional 46,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cree by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,941 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

CREE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Cree from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities raised shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ:CREE traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,135,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,662. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average is $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Cree’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

