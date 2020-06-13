Credit Agricole S A Acquires 6,285 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 97.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 614,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,504,000 after acquiring an additional 34,478 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 105,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other news, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

PSX stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,998,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,142. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.