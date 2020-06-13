Credit Agricole S A Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3,735.5% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.46. 8,009,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,965,942. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $99.35. The firm has a market cap of $136.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.19.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.93.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

