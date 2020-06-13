Credit Agricole S A Boosts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $391,675,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 43.5% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,105,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,894,000 after acquiring an additional 941,468 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,292,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $980,545,000 after acquiring an additional 803,856 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2,375.6% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 514,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 493,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,843,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,826,000 after acquiring an additional 493,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.06. 1,925,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,945,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.48. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

In related news, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total transaction of $562,264.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,270 shares in the company, valued at $809,463.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $354,654.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,735.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,061 over the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, G.Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.15.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

