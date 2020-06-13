Credit Agricole S A Cuts Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 59.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 81,811 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in General Electric were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $908,096,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,104,382,000 after buying an additional 17,877,954 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,624,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $843,974,000 after buying an additional 15,404,966 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 3,523.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,869,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,307,000 after buying an additional 10,569,912 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 5,507.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,158,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,780,000 after buying an additional 8,013,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 100,589,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,988,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of -21.97, a PEG ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.93. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. General Electric’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra downgraded General Electric to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.