Credit Agricole S A Grows Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,915 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 355,325 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $21,267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,348 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.33. The stock had a trading volume of 30,073,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,746,694. The firm has a market cap of $252.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,050 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

