Credit Agricole S A Grows Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 84.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 970.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 67.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVB. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $241.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.71.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,832. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $229.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.66.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $547.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

