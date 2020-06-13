Credit Agricole S A Has $1.22 Million Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 176.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $15.94 on Friday, hitting $676.64. 538,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $676.26 and its 200 day moving average is $618.08. Equinix Inc has a 52 week low of $477.87 and a 52 week high of $718.33. The company has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a PE ratio of 113.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 21.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.11, for a total value of $545,896.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,428.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.91, for a total transaction of $682,559.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,529 shares in the company, valued at $19,007,925.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,045 shares of company stock worth $6,300,443. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $710.00 to $754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $697.05.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

