Credit Agricole S A Has $1.25 Million Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,040 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 31,100 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 190,435 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $18,619,000 after buying an additional 44,564 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Xilinx by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,046 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $7,533,000 after buying an additional 11,037 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Xilinx by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,332 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Xilinx by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 113,371 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $11,085,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Xilinx by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,741 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $116.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $108,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,765.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $189,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XLNX traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $90.70. 2,598,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,550. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $133.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. Xilinx’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is 45.37%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.