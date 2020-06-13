Credit Agricole S A Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,965 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $19.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.51. The company had a trading volume of 88,928,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,639,744. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.90. The firm has a market cap of $95.94 billion, a PE ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 1.44. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Citigroup downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.54.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.