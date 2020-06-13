Credit Agricole S A Has $513,000 Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 26.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,565 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 166,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $24,016,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $3,525,000. Bainco International Investors raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 41,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 73,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,544,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in salesforce.com by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 681,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $98,063,000 after buying an additional 164,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,291,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,774,056. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $195.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -972.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $178.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

In other news, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $29,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,615. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.05, for a total transaction of $3,441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 413,754 shares of company stock worth $66,555,929. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

