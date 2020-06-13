Credit Agricole S A Purchases 20,388 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 799.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,938 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 20,388 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in EOG Resources by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,548,187 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,071,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383,669 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in EOG Resources by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,968,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,599,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,958,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,435,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,595,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,099,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,120 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,268,965 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $620,301,000 after acquiring an additional 636,408 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Edward Jones downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.78.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,449,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,117. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.97. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $95.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

