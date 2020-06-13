Credit Agricole S A Reduces Stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. Barclays lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

XEL stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,330,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,372. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.82. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $6,899,768.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,387,201.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

