Credit Agricole S A Sells 11,685 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Credit Agricole S A lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,290 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,685 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Target were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in Target by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $1,220,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,375,388.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,155 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,581 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $116.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,948,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,955,105. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.63 and its 200 day moving average is $114.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Target’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.21.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.