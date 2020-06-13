Credit Agricole S A Sells 16,095 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,095 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,993,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Corteva by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,818,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Corteva by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,026,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,287 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Corteva by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,524,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Corteva by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,571,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Corteva from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.54. 3,842,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,511,468. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Corteva has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

