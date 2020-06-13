Credit Agricole S A Sells 30,513 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Credit Agricole S A lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 47.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,513 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 114,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,417,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,917,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in General Mills by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,101,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,653,000 after acquiring an additional 533,000 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its holdings in General Mills by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 388,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,516,000 after acquiring an additional 192,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.15. 4,150,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,776,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.42. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $64.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,459. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $214,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,570.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.39.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.