Credit Agricole S A Trims Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Credit Agricole S A cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,013 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.75. 35,926,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,724,080. The company has a market cap of $184.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average of $36.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.