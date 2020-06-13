Credit Agricole S A Trims Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 22.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,461. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $45,736,729.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,721.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

PG stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.62. 7,992,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,036,007. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

